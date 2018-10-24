News 

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Hires a New Conservative Cartoonist After the Firing of a Trump Critic

Michael Cavna | Washington PostOctober 24, 2018

Four months after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette fired left-leaning cartoonist Rob Rogers, the paper has hired an editorial artist from across the political aisle.

The Post-Gazette has announced that Steve Kelley, the veteran conservative cartoonist who has worked in New Orleans and San Diego, will be its new political cartoonist. His first cartoon as a staffer is scheduled to appear Nov. 4.

