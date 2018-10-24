Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Hires a New Conservative Cartoonist After the Firing of a Trump Critic
Four months after the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette fired left-leaning cartoonist Rob Rogers, the paper has hired an editorial artist from across the political aisle.
The Post-Gazette has announced that Steve Kelley, the veteran conservative cartoonist who has worked in New Orleans and San Diego, will be its new political cartoonist. His first cartoon as a staffer is scheduled to appear Nov. 4.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: