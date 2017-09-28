News Newsletter News 

Pivoting-to-Video Publishers Face a Big Monetization Gap

Lucia Moses | Digiday September 28, 2017

Publishers are pivoting to video, hoping it’ll pay off in ad dollars. But despite the big view numbers they’re generating, the revenue is often a mirage.

The majority of those views take place off those publishers’ own platforms and occur on platforms that have tons more scale (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) and have optimized themselves around video. That could be because, like BuzzFeed or NowThis, they deliberately built their business on social distribution.

 

