Plaintiff in Russia Dossier Suit Argues BuzzFeed isn’t a Real News Organization

In court papers filed Wednesday in Florida federal court, attorneys representing Aleksej Gubarev and his companies tried to prove that BuzzFeed does not qualify for the reporters’ privilege that would allow it to avoid naming its source because it is not “a newspaper, news journal, news agency, press association, wire service, radio or TV station, network, or news magazine.”

As such, the plaintiffs argue, BuzzFeed does not qualify for the privilege under a 1998 Florida law.