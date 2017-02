Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/platforms-and-publishers-no-sign-of-retreat/

Despite publishers’ disillusionment with low financial returns, there is no sign of them retreating from publishing material directly onto Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and other distribution platforms.

Anxiety and uncertainty abound around the future of journalism. The initial promises from social media platforms of revenue for publishers are yet to materialize.