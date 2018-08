It’s been six months since Germany started enforcing a new law holding social networks accountable for the content they host, and last week, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter reported on the content they’ve deleted or blocked in that country so far. With similar regulation being considered in the U.K., politicians there are closely watching how German lawmakers are working with U.S. tech platforms.

