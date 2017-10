With all of the false and misleading claims in the last year’s U.S. elections, there was no shortage of facts or fact-checking — even at the state and local level. But finding those facts was often more of a challenge than it should have been.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/plenty-of-fact-checking-is-taking-place-but-finding-it-is-another-issue/