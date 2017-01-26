Podcasting Attracts New Voices And Audiences To Public Media, But It’s Not A Silver Bullet

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/podcasting-attracts-new-voices-and-audiences-to-public-media-but-its-not-a-silver-bullet/

Podcasting and other forms of on-demand audio have the potential to foster a media landscape that lifts up the hidden stories and absent narratives of our diverse society, that reflects local communities, and that provides an open and accessible platform for innovation that can serve democracy’s future generations. But realizing that public-interest potential will take work, vision and compromise.