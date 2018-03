Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza reported nearly 133,000 paid digital subscriptions at the end of 2017. The organisation had already reached its target back in September, so the figures it reported in December represented an additional 23,000 digital subscriptions beyond its goals

