Politico Launches News and Data Service
Politico’s European edition on Tuesday announced it has acquired Statehill Inc., a Stockholm-based legislative tracking company, and launched a new news and data service called Pro Intelligence.
The acquisition is part of Politico’s continuing expansion in Europe. Pro Intelligence, which will be on the market by early fall, will include data on European institutions and national legislatures, including the U.K., Germany and France.
