Politico is reassigning several of its media reporters to other beats as the publication shifts the tone of its media section to focus more on politics and less on industry news.

According to multiple sources who spoke with Business Insider on the condition of anonymity, Politico on Monday will reassign media reporters Peter Sterne and Kelsey Sutton to other beats.