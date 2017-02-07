PolitiFact Raised $105K in 20 Days Through its Newly Launched Membership Program
The Committee to Protect Journalists saw a spike in donations after Meryl Streep’s Golden Globe hat-tip; The New York Times and Vanity Fair, both objects of unflattering presidential tweets, have seen subscriptions surge.
Now PolitiFact, the fact-checking outfit of the Poynter-owned Tampa Bay Times, seems set to benefit from a Trump bump. Between donations and pledges, PolitiFact raised $105,000 in 20 days through its newly launched membership program.