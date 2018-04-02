Poll: 77 Percent Say Major News Outlets Report ‘Fake News’
President Donald Trump is not alone in thinking media outlets spread “fake news.”
More than 3-in-4 Americans –77 percent — said they believe that major traditional television and newspaper media outlets report “fake news” according to a new Monmouth University poll released Monday, marking a sharp increase in distrust of those news organizations from a year prior when 63 percent registered concerns about the spread of misinformation.
