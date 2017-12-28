Polls Show Americans Distrust the Media. But Talk to Them, and it’s a Very Different Story.
The July email from Daniel Hastings, a Post reader who lives in Washington, was harsh: “You never have any intention of providing an unbiased or factual representation of the man or his policies,” he wrote. “Ergo, fake news! No one outside your liberal bubble at the Post or the general DC area can take you seriously.”
Hastings was responding to a column I had written about President Trump.
