http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/post-trump-political-ad-spending-wont-be-the-same/

Donald Trump does everything differently. He’s just that kind of guy.

When everyone zigs, he zags. He doesn’t conform to norms.

And so when his campaign used a completely anomalous ad spending strategy, throwing money at digital while virtually ignoring television for long stretches, everyone chalked it up to Trump being Trump.

But it turns out he may have been on to something.