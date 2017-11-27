Postmedia Announces Community Newspapers Transaction with Torstar
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. owner of Postmedia Network Inc. today announced a transaction with Metroland Media Group and Free Daily News Group Inc., both subsidiaries of Torstar Corporation, to acquire 22 of Torstar’s community newspaper properties and 2 free commuter daily newspapers and to sell 15 of Postmedia’s community newspaper properties and 2 free commuter daily newspapers to Torstar. This is effectively a non-cash transaction as the properties have approximately similar fair values.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: