Revenue for the quarter was $171.0 million as compared to $190.0 million in the same period in the prior year, a decrease of $19.0 million or 10.0%. The revenue decline was primarily due to decreases in print advertising revenue of $14.8 million or 15.8% and print circulation revenue of $4.5 million or 7.6%.

