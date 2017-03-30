Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/postmedia-reveals-built-on-trust-editorial-brand-campaign/

Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”), one of Canada’s largest news media companies, today announced the launch of a new editorial brand campaign, “Built on Trust,” for 10 of its metro market broadsheets.

“Many of our newspaper brands have been with readers for over a century, reporting on historical and local events, and this campaign aims to deepen our already strong relationship with readers,” said Gerry Nott, Senior Vice President, Content, Postmedia. “In a time where there is so much uncertainty about what is real and what is fake news, our commitment remains the same – delivering authentic and trusted news.”