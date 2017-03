Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/predators-of-press-freedom-use-fake-news-as-a-censorship-tool/

Predators of press freedom have seized on the notion of “fake news” to muzzle the media on the pretext of fighting false information. Nonetheless, many of them have taken recent statements by President Donald Trump as a means of justifying their repressive policies.