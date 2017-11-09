News Newsletter News 

Press Association is Using Artificial Intelligence to Help Local News Organizations Produce More Data-Driven Stories

Caroline Scott | Journalism.co.ukNovember 9, 2017

The Press Association (PA) is taking a new approach to supporting local journalism over the next year, through the launch of its new service, ‘Reporters and Data and Robots’ (RADAR), which will use automation to create a stream of local stories for hundreds of media outlets.

PA and its partner, data-driven news start-up Urbs Media, received €706,000 (£621,000) from Google’s Digital News Initiative (DNI) in July to develop the new service, one of the largest grants allocated so far through the Innovation Fund.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/press-association-is-using-artificial-intelligence-to-help-local-news-organizations-produce-more-data-driven-stories/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *