Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/press-freedom-organizations-are-teaming-up-to-start-a-news-site/

In the early days of his presidency, Donald Trump has called journalists the “enemy of the American people” (twice), assailed unflattering reporting as “fake news” and brought aboard a press secretary who’s shut news organizations out of a briefing.

It’s behavior that has press freedom organizations across the United States worried.