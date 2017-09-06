Press Group to NRA: ‘It is Un-American to Threaten Journalists’
A trade group that represents The New York Times, the Associated Press and other major publishers is calling out the NRA, accusing the gun rights group of crossing a line and threatening journalists.
“We were taken aback by your recent criticism of The New York Times,” the group Digital Content Next wrote in a letter to NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on Tuesday.
first, dear press group: it is unconstitutional to demand that carrying guns be made illegal … and secondly, criticizing you is perfectly legal … if YOU have a problem with that, congratulations, YOU have a problem … nobody else does …