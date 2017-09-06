News Newsletter News 

Press Group to NRA: ‘It is Un-American to Threaten Journalists’

Brian Stelter | CNNSeptember 6, 2017

A trade group that represents The New York Times, the Associated Press and other major publishers is calling out the NRA, accusing the gun rights group of crossing a line and threatening journalists.

“We were taken aback by your recent criticism of The New York Times,” the group Digital Content Next wrote in a letter to NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch on Tuesday.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/press-group-to-nra-it-is-un-american-to-threaten-journalists/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

One thought on “Press Group to NRA: ‘It is Un-American to Threaten Journalists’

  • Peter Adler
    September 6, 2017 at 12:14 pm
    Permalink

    first, dear press group: it is unconstitutional to demand that carrying guns be made illegal … and secondly, criticizing you is perfectly legal … if YOU have a problem with that, congratulations, YOU have a problem … nobody else does …

    Reply

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *