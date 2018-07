Addressing journalism’s class diversity problem is tricky. Applicants of lower socioeconomic status have resumes that are usually less clean than those of wealthier peers coming out of j-school; maybe instead of an internship in a faraway city, they chose to work at a local dive for the summer and freelance on the side.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/presspad-aims-to-tackle-one-small-part-of-journalisms-class-diversity-problem/