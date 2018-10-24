It was a certified bombshell: Bloomberg News reported on October 4 that the Chinese government had been able to infiltrate both Apple and Amazon’s hardware systems by putting hacked microchips into the third-party motherboards they used in their servers. But as the days following the report have turned into weeks, doubts about the validity of the story have continued to grow, while the amount of independent verification and/or supporting material proving such a hack actually occurred remains at zero.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/pressure-increases-on-bloomberg-to-verify-its-china-hack-story/