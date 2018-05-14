News Newsletter News 

“Print” Act Introduced to Protect Publishers, Printers From Tariffs

Paul Boyle | News Media AllianceMay 14, 2018

Today, in an effort to protect printers and publishers from unwarranted tariffs, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine introduced S. 2385, the “Protecting Rational Incentives in Newsprint Trade Act of 2018,” or “PRINT Act.” Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mont., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Doug Jones, D-Ala., Claire McCaskill, D-Mont., Jerry Moran, R-Kan. and Roger Wicker, R-Miss. joined as original co-sponsors. 

 

