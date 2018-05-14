Today, in an effort to protect printers and publishers from unwarranted tariffs, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Angus King, I-Maine introduced S. 2385, the “Protecting Rational Incentives in Newsprint Trade Act of 2018,” or “PRINT Act.” Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mont., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W. Va., Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Doug Jones, D-Ala., Claire McCaskill, D-Mont., Jerry Moran, R-Kan. and Roger Wicker, R-Miss. joined as original co-sponsors.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/print-act-introduced-to-protect-publishers-printers-from-tariffs/