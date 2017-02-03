Print Still Refuses to Surrender

Like & Share E&P:

Print is the past and online is the future, as all can attest. But a new study by Neil Thurman indicates that print isn’t quite prepared to surrender to online. According to Thurman’s research, a whopping 88.5 percent of the total time U.K. readers devote to 11 national newspaper brands—Guardian, Telegraph, Times, Mail, Mirror, et al.—is spent on the print edition. Only 7.49 percent of reader time goes to mobile and a mere 4 percent to PCs.