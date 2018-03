Today, members of the printing, publishing and paper-producing industries, which employ more than 600,000 workers, are announcing the formation of Stop Tariffs on Printers & Publishers (STOPP), a coalition to fight proposed countervailing duties (CVD) and anti-dumping duties (AD) on imports of Canadian uncoated groundwood papers including newsprint and other papers.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/printers-and-publishers-unite-to-launch-stopp-coalition/