http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/profitable-washington-post-adding-more-than-five-dozen-journalists/

Twenty-sixteen was the year The Washington Post came of age — again. In its audience growth, in the ambitiousness of its journalism, in its impact on the American conversation, the Post became the U.S.’s fourth national newspaper company, joining The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.