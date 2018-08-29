News Newsletter News 

Progress News Network Launches Exclusively on Facebook

Sara Fischer | AxiosAugust 29, 2018

A group of media professionals is launching Progress News Network, a daily 2.5 minute newscast slated to reach 35–40+ year-olds with broadcast-like videos that they plan to promote on Facebook through ads, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It’s a surprising business model considering the fact that Facebook’s traffic to publishers has dropped considerably since it began down-ranking content from brands and publishers in the News Feed.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/progress-news-network-launches-exclusively-on-facebook/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *