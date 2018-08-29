Progress News Network Launches Exclusively on Facebook
A group of media professionals is launching Progress News Network, a daily 2.5 minute newscast slated to reach 35–40+ year-olds with broadcast-like videos that they plan to promote on Facebook through ads, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: It’s a surprising business model considering the fact that Facebook’s traffic to publishers has dropped considerably since it began down-ranking content from brands and publishers in the News Feed.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: