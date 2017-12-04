Proposed Newsprint Tariffs Threaten Small Town Newspapers
Today, more than 1,100 newspapers in small and medium-sized communities across the United States signed a letter calling on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to heavily scrutinize the anti-dumping and countervailing duty petitions filed in September by Longview, WA-based paper mill, North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC).
One thought on “Proposed Newsprint Tariffs Threaten Small Town Newspapers”
“Facing increased newsprint costs, the operations of many small-town papers will be threatened,” stated Chavern. “This would only exacerbate the challenges already facing print newspapers and accelerate the decline of the newsprint industry – hurting all newsprint manufacturers and ultimately, hurting residents of local communities that rely on their local, community newspaper to stay informed.”
Which I believe is what the authors of these tariffs want. Get rid of the newspapers and they have even more power to push their agendas with the “fair and balanced” online news.