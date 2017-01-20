Propublica Is Collaborating With Newsrooms To Create A National Database For Hate Crimes And Bias Incidents In The US

Like & Share E&P:

ProPublica is partnering with organisations across the United States to verify and compile reports of hate crimes and bias incidents into a national database that will enable local journalists and civil-rights groups to report on and better understand the scale at which these issues take place.

Documenting Hate was officially announced earlier this week and is modelled after the Electionland collaboration ProPublica spearheaded last year to cover voting issues and irregularities on Election Day.