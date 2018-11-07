News 

ProPublica’s Electionland Pitches In, From Tip to Story

Alexandria Neason | CJRNovember 7, 2018

At 6am on Election Day, journalists began arriving at The City University of New York’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, in midtown Manhattan. There as part of Electionland, a project started in 2016 by ProPublica to collect information about voter disenfranchisement and feed tips to local reporters, some 80 journalists (from ProPublica and elsewhere), students, and experts in cybersecurity, misinformation, and law huddled around laptops at tables arranged cafeteria style.

