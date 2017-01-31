Prosecutors Drop Rioting Charges Against Four Journalists Arrested During Inauguration Protests

Like & Share E&P:

Prosecutors in the District on Monday dismissed felony rioting charges against three journalists swept up in the arrests by D.C. police of scores of people during violent Inauguration Day protests.

Charges were dropped against Alexander Rubinstein, 22, of New York, who worked for the media outlet Russia Today; John Keller, 27, of Fairfax County, who was working on a documentary called “Story of America”; and Matthew Hopard, 32, of Brooklyn, who is an independent journalist.