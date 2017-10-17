Prothom Alo is Building the Largest Mobile Journalism Network in Bangladesh
Daily newspaper Prothom Alo is building the largest mobile journalism network in Bangladesh, with 184 journalists around the country trained to shoot, edit and publish content straight from their smartphones.
In Juy 2016, the publisher began to experiment with the new techniques, and found that mobile journalism (mojo) helped them increase the amount of video coverage they produced, while improving the speed at which they report on stories for their online daily audience of seven million readers.
