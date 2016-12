Like & Share E&P:

A journalist has been slain in the Philippines after writing a column criticizing local officials for alleged “negligence” over an illegal drug factory.

Larry Que, publisher of the Catanduanes News Now newspaper, is the first journalist killed since President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office in June; two others have been attacked and injured.