Publishers, Ad Tech Firms Scramble to Comply with GDPR
For publishers, complying with the impending General Data Protection Regulation and the eventual ePrivacy law continues to involve a series of trust falls — too many for publishers’ comfort.
On April 25 — a month before GDPR takes effect — the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe and IAB Tech Lab officially released a framework for publishers to ask if it is OK for the publisher and their ad tech vendors to collect and use people’s data.
