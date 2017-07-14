Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/publishers-are-switching-affections-from-snapchat-to-instagram/

Hearst’s Kate Lewis can easily rattle off the company’s Instagram stats. Half the company’s brands have more than 1 million followers. Harper’s Bazaar has 3 million. But when it comes to their brand’s Snapchat handles outside of the Discover section, Lewis, Hearst’s svp and editorial director of digital media, hesitates. “Our Discover following is enormous, but our Snapchat handle following is not as big as Instagram. I don’t know the number of followers of [the accounts].”