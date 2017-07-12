Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/publishers-are-thinking-more-about-watch-time-and-youtube/

On Wednesday, June 21, the day before the eighth annual VidCon festival in Southern California, YouTube gathered roughly 30 video publishers to discuss the latest milestones and initiatives for the video platform.

One of the biggest topics of discussion during this publisher summit, which included companies ranging from BuzzFeed to The Atlantic to The Young Turks, was on watch time — specifically how YouTube prioritizes the metric when promoting and recommending videos on its platform.