Publishers Are Wrestling with Facebook’s Desire to Own Facebook-Funded Watch Shows
Facebook wants to own more of the video shows it funds for Facebook Watch. But publishers, hoping to build long-term revenue streams through the creation and licensing of their intellectual property, are not always willing to give their rights away.
Four digital media executives, all speaking anonymously due to their companies having multiple Facebook-funded Watch shows, said they’re resisting selling some new shows to Facebook because of Facebook’s desire for intellectual property ownership.
