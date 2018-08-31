Publishers Aren’t Ready to Commit Resources to Instagram’s IGTV

Discovery should have as good an idea as any media company as to how Instagram’s IGTV is panning out for publishers. Eleven of Discovery’s properties have uploaded videos to IGTV since the Facebook-owned app debuted its YouTube-meets-Snapchat platform for longer vertical videos on June 20.

And Discovery’s Food Network has published 70 videos to IGTV in that span, averaging roughly one video a day and 35,000 views and 12 comments per video.