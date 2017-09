Apple’s Safari update that limits ad trackers isn’t the only sign of the company’s disdain toward advertising. In January, after all but giving up on selling ads itself, the tech giant started having NBCUniversal sell ads in Apple News, Apple’s news aggregation app. Nine months later, the deal has borne little fruit, according to publishers and sources close to them.

