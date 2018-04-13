News Newsletter News 

Publishers Dangle Access to Editorial Staffers in a Bid for Subscriptions

Max Willens | DigidayApril 13, 2018

Among publishers looking for the right consumer revenue recipe, access to editorial staffers is becoming a common ingredient.

New York magazine’s membership program, New York by New York, is focusing on exclusive events, which are often hosted or guided by editorial staffers like food critic Adam Platt. The Atlantic’s membership program, The Masthead, offers weekly conference calls with reporters and editors.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/publishers-dangle-access-to-editorial-staffers-in-a-bid-for-subscriptions/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *