Publishers Dangle Access to Editorial Staffers in a Bid for Subscriptions
Among publishers looking for the right consumer revenue recipe, access to editorial staffers is becoming a common ingredient.
New York magazine’s membership program, New York by New York, is focusing on exclusive events, which are often hosted or guided by editorial staffers like food critic Adam Platt. The Atlantic’s membership program, The Masthead, offers weekly conference calls with reporters and editors.
