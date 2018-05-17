Publishers Hunting for Subscribers Enter the Weeds of Segmentation
Publishers that recently began focusing on subscriptions know they need to figure out which visitors are open to paying up. But many small and medium-sized publications have a lot of work to do to find those readers in order to market to them.
“There’s still more digital subscriptions that can be harvested from all these publishers,” said Patrick Glennon, the president and founder of Marketing G2, which helps publishers including Gannett and Digital First Media grow digital subscribers.
