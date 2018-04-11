Publishers Pursuing International Subscribers Face Market-Specific Hurdles
Publishers focused on growing consumer revenue will take opportunities wherever they can find them, even abroad. But international markets come with specific challenges, including a low propensity to subscribe, complicated tax issues and lower awareness of U.S. publishing brands.
Thirty-eight percent of American publisher respondents said international expansion would be important to their business in 2018, according to a Digiday Research survey.
