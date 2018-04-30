News Newsletter News 

Publishers Rebuke Google’s Interpretation of EU Privacy Law

Paresh Dave | ReutersApril 30, 2018

Google is forcing media firms that generate revenue from its advertising services to accept unreasonable responsibilities under a new European privacy law, four major publisher trade groups told the Alphabet Inc. unit late Sunday in a letter seen by Reuters.

The dispute reflects differing interpretations of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, which imposes a range of new requirements on how companies collect and process personal information about EU users.

