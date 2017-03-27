Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/publishers-retreat-from-the-risks-of-google-youtube-advertising/

When The Guardian was made aware this month that some of its advertisements were appearing on YouTube videos from extremists, it quickly pulled its marketing across Google. That move, prompted by reporting in The Times of London, began a broader advertiser exodus that has now extended to the United States, amid concern that the technology giant is not doing enough to prevent brands from showing up next to offensive content.