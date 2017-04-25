News Newsletter News 

Publishers Say Facebook Can Save Instant Articles With Better Data, Subscription Tools

Ross Benes | DigidayApril 25, 2017
Publishers are making it clear that they’re fed up with Facebook’s Instant Articles and its inability to make them money.

“If IA monetization doesn’t dramatically improve, high quality publishers will continue to pull out,” said Dan Check, vice chairman of Slate, which publishes most of its Facebook articles to Instant. “There’s just no reason for publishers to continue to lose money on IA this far after launch.”

