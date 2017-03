Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/publishers-see-long-term-potential-short-term-hurdles-in-messaging-platforms/

Publishers all seem to agree that messaging platforms are the future, but few are charging into it.

After an initial rush onto platforms like Facebook Messenger, WeChat and Line last year, many publishers have yet to expand the number of people or resources devoted to them.