Publishers Stop Facebook Ad Spending Over Policy That Treats Publishers as Political Advertisers
Facebook’s new ad-labeling policy has come under fire from publishers who are concerned that their news articles will be treated as political advocacy ads, and at least two –the Financial Times and New York Media — have suspended their paid media spending on Facebook in response to the policy.
Facebook has been under intense pressure over the spread of misinformation on the platform that bubbled up during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and the policy is part of its response.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: