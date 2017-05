Like & Share E&P:

As competition among social media companies heats up, publishers are being taken for granted.

In the past two years, social media platforms rolled out a range of products designed to hook publishers. Snapchat Discover, Facebook Instant Articles, Apple News, Twitter Moments, and Google AMP all provide a space to publish content directly within platforms.