Publishers That Mastered Fleeting News Feed Video Views Try to Master Appointment Viewing
In the autumn of 2015, when CNN launched Great Big Story as its distributed media play, the Facebook news feed was where the action was. New-style video outfits like NowThis and BuzzFeed’s Tasty were racking up astounding video counts by catering to the feed.
Now, publishers have adjusted their strategies, with the goal less a fleeting impression in the feed but rather getting viewers to keep coming back.
